Tragedy Strikes on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Chemical Truck Collision Sparks Massive Fire
A catastrophic fire erupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway following a truck loaded with chemicals colliding with other vehicles. The incident claimed five lives and injured 37 individuals. Approximately 30 vehicles were engulfed in flames, leading to significant traffic disruption. Authorities are ensuring proper medical care for the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway early Friday morning, leaving five individuals dead and 37 injured after a chemical-laden truck collided with other vehicles.
The inferno consumed around 30 trucks and vehicles, prompting emergency services to act swiftly. Fire brigade teams struggled to control the blaze due to the intensity and location of the fire.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS hospital, prioritizing the victims' medical care and coordinating with officials for proper arrangements. Traffic was halted, causing long queues as authorities worked to manage the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement