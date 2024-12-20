Tragedy Strikes on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Chemical Truck Collision Sparks Massive Fire

A devastating fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway early Friday morning, leaving five individuals dead and 37 injured after a chemical-laden truck collided with other vehicles.

The inferno consumed around 30 trucks and vehicles, prompting emergency services to act swiftly. Fire brigade teams struggled to control the blaze due to the intensity and location of the fire.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS hospital, prioritizing the victims' medical care and coordinating with officials for proper arrangements. Traffic was halted, causing long queues as authorities worked to manage the situation.

