Fire Erupts in Plastic Warehouse, Sparks Massive Response

A large fire ignited in the warehouse of a plastic recycling company situated in Kadipur Industrial Area early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials confirmed the absence of casualties but reported the complete destruction of warehouse contents due to the blaze.

The fire began at approximately 4:30 am on Street Number 8 and drew a substantial response from fire services, with more than 20 engines from local stations mobilized. Fire station officer Rameshwar Singh reported that the blaze, which also consumed a nearby truck, was controlled after an hour's effort.

Concerns were elevated due to the presence of a firecracker warehouse just 200 meters away, but thankfully no further incidents occurred. The fire's origin is still under investigation, police stated.

