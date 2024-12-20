Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Plastic Warehouse, Sparks Massive Response

A large fire broke out at a plastic recycling warehouse in Kadipur Industrial Area. Over 20 fire engines responded, and although no casualties were reported, all goods were destroyed. The fire's cause remains unidentified, and the close proximity of a firecracker warehouse heightened risk.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:08 IST
A large fire ignited in the warehouse of a plastic recycling company situated in Kadipur Industrial Area early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials confirmed the absence of casualties but reported the complete destruction of warehouse contents due to the blaze.

The fire began at approximately 4:30 am on Street Number 8 and drew a substantial response from fire services, with more than 20 engines from local stations mobilized. Fire station officer Rameshwar Singh reported that the blaze, which also consumed a nearby truck, was controlled after an hour's effort.

Concerns were elevated due to the presence of a firecracker warehouse just 200 meters away, but thankfully no further incidents occurred. The fire's origin is still under investigation, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

