Blaze in Satva Elixir: Swift Response Ensures No Injuries

A fire broke out in parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Satva Elixir building in Madhapur, Telangana. A Telangana Fire Department official confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, detailed that four fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, ensuring that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Television visuals showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building, and an investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)