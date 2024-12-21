Left Menu

Blaze in Satva Elixir: Swift Response Ensures No Injuries

A fire erupted on the fourth and fifth floors of the Satva Elixir building in Madhapur, Telangana. The Telangana Fire Department, led by Shaik Khaja Karimulla, responded quickly with four fire tenders. Fortunately, no casualties occurred. The fire's cause is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:00 IST
Blaze in Satva Elixir: Swift Response Ensures No Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Satva Elixir building in Madhapur, Telangana. A Telangana Fire Department official confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, detailed that four fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, ensuring that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Television visuals showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building, and an investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024