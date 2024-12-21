Left Menu

Mizoram's Call for Connectivity: Bridging the Gap to Remote Villages

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati advocates for enhanced infrastructure and investment in the state's remote villages lacking all-weather roads. He highlights the role of the DoNER ministry and emphasizes the need for skill development, agricultural improvements, and increased connectivity for regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:22 IST
Mizoram's Call for Connectivity: Bridging the Gap to Remote Villages
Mizoram Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged for stronger Centre support to connect 118 remote villages still without all-weather roads. Addressing the North Eastern Council's 72nd plenary meeting in Agartala, he highlighted the limited impact of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) due to fewer habitations.

Kambhampati praised the DoNER ministry's investment efforts and discussed Mizoram's inter-departmental investment promotion cell's initiatives in tourism and skill development. He called for integrating cross-border markets and a state-of-the-art skill development centre to enhance vocational education.

The Governor also pointed to challenges in the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm, advocating for a better market structure and organic certification agency. He applauded the central government and DoNER ministry's efforts for regional growth as part of the North East Region Vision 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024