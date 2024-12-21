Mizoram's Call for Connectivity: Bridging the Gap to Remote Villages
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati advocates for enhanced infrastructure and investment in the state's remote villages lacking all-weather roads. He highlights the role of the DoNER ministry and emphasizes the need for skill development, agricultural improvements, and increased connectivity for regional growth.
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged for stronger Centre support to connect 118 remote villages still without all-weather roads. Addressing the North Eastern Council's 72nd plenary meeting in Agartala, he highlighted the limited impact of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) due to fewer habitations.
Kambhampati praised the DoNER ministry's investment efforts and discussed Mizoram's inter-departmental investment promotion cell's initiatives in tourism and skill development. He called for integrating cross-border markets and a state-of-the-art skill development centre to enhance vocational education.
The Governor also pointed to challenges in the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm, advocating for a better market structure and organic certification agency. He applauded the central government and DoNER ministry's efforts for regional growth as part of the North East Region Vision 2047.
