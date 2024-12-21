Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Mohali

Tragedy unfolded in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday as a multistorey building collapsed, potentially trapping several people, authorities reported.

Swift action was taken by district officials who launched a rescue operation, employing two excavators to aid in the recovery efforts. A fire brigade team also reached the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses recalled a loud noise preceding the building's collapse. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek arrived at the location to assess the situation, but the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

