Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Mohali

Several individuals may be trapped following the collapse of a multistorey building in Sohana village, Mohali district, Punjab. District authorities have initiated rescue operations, utilizing two excavators and a fire brigade team. The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and officials are investigating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy unfolded in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday as a multistorey building collapsed, potentially trapping several people, authorities reported.

Swift action was taken by district officials who launched a rescue operation, employing two excavators to aid in the recovery efforts. A fire brigade team also reached the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses recalled a loud noise preceding the building's collapse. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek arrived at the location to assess the situation, but the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

