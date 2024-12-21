Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Mohali
Several individuals may be trapped following the collapse of a multistorey building in Sohana village, Mohali district, Punjab. District authorities have initiated rescue operations, utilizing two excavators and a fire brigade team. The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and officials are investigating the situation.
21-12-2024
- Country:
- India
Tragedy unfolded in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday as a multistorey building collapsed, potentially trapping several people, authorities reported.
Swift action was taken by district officials who launched a rescue operation, employing two excavators to aid in the recovery efforts. A fire brigade team also reached the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.
Eyewitnesses recalled a loud noise preceding the building's collapse. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek arrived at the location to assess the situation, but the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
