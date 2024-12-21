Left Menu

Mizoram CM Advocates Equitable Funding for Northeastern Development

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma called for equal budget allocation to NESIDS and NEC schemes to boost development in the Northeast. He emphasized appointing a full-fledged NEC secretary for administrative efficiency and proposed extending NESIDS for urban water supply. The 'Bana Kaih' scheme supports economic growth with financial aid to entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:52 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the central government to allocate equal budgets to the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheme to foster regional development, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the North East Council's plenary session in Agartala, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lalduhoma highlighted the necessity of appointing a full-fledged NEC secretary to improve administrative efficiency. He further stressed that equal budgetary allocation would benefit sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and tourism.

Lalduhoma also proposed extending NESIDS to urban water supply to meet the challenges posed by rapid urbanization. During his address, he mentioned Mizoram's flagship program, 'Bana Kaih', which provides financial assistance to entrepreneurs, citing the importance of regular reviews under the Gross Budgetary Support system and changes in fund release mechanisms to expedite project implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

