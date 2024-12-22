Delhi-NCR Leads India's Real Estate Surge
Delhi-NCR's real estate market showed resilience in the December quarter, with significant increases in housing sales and new supply, contrary to trends in other major Indian cities. Analysts attribute this growth to economic factors and enhanced infrastructure, positioning the region as a housing hotspot.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn for India's real estate sector, Delhi-NCR emerged as the standout market in the December quarter. Housing sales soared by 25 per cent while new supply saw a staggering 59 per cent rise, according to data from PropEquity.
The analytics firm's data reflects a contrasting picture when compared to eight other major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, where both sales and new supply suffered declines. Nationwide, housing sales are projected to fall by 21 per cent, while new unit supply is expected to decrease by 33 per cent.
Experts in the field credit Delhi-NCR's robust performance to economic stability, significant infrastructure advancements, and strategic supply from renowned builders. Industry leaders are confident about the region's future, citing strong investor interest and the ongoing development of key projects such as the Dwarka Expressway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure
Gurugram: The Rise of a Real Estate Powerhouse
Cuttack Station's New Facelift: Enhancing Railway Infrastructure
President Murmu Launches Major Infrastructure Projects in Odisha
Gurugram Casino Bust: 40 Arrested in Raid