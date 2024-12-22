Inferno Erupts in Electronics Hub

A major fire erupted in the basement of an electronics manufacturing company in Sector 65 on Sunday, police reported.

Fortunately, while the blaze incinerated goods valued at crores of rupees, there were no human casualties. Authorities dispatched 17 firefighting vehicles after receiving a distress call at 8 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that approximately 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire after five hours.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey suggested an electrical spark as the suspected cause, compounded by burst batteries stored onsite. The absence of employees, given the fire's timing on a Sunday, prevented any injury or loss of life.

