Fiery Car Bonnet Sparks Viral Incident in Mumbai

A car bonnet caught fire in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, prompting local residents to extinguish the flames using water. The incident, which took place in front of a college, went viral on social media. Police confirmed that no injuries occurred, but further details remain unknown.

A dramatic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Kandivali area as a car's bonnet caught fire on Sunday night. Police have reported that no one was injured in the fire, which took place in front of a college in Thakur village.

Quick-thinking residents nearby used water from their homes to douse the flames, averting a potentially serious situation. The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

While the blaze has been extinguished, officials have not yet determined how many people were inside the vehicle or what caused the fire. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

