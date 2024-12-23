Madhya Pradesh Tops Stubble Burning List, Triggers Environmental Alarm
The National Green Tribunal is addressing Madhya Pradesh's leading stubble burning cases in India, which exceeds Punjab's numbers. A rise in paddy cultivation is identified as a key factor. The Tribunal has sought responses from concerned authorities to address compliance with environmental norms efficiently.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has turned its attention to the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) commission following Madhya Pradesh's alarming rate of stubble burning, now the highest in the nation.
An article triggered the tribunal's interest, revealing Madhya Pradesh's count of 11,382 instances in comparison to Punjab's 9,655. The rise in paddy cultivation over the past decade is identified as the primary catalyst for this uptick in environmentally detrimental practices.
Stubble burning remains notably rampant in the districts of Sheopur and Narmadapuram, with numerous farmers feeling forced to burn paddy due to lack of alternatives. Sustainable methods are, however, being reported in districts like Betul and Balaghat. The NGT's actions align with the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and involve the Commission for Air Quality Management and other official bodies to respond by February 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Important to ensure equitable digital environment that protects rights, dignity of all: President Murmu.
El Alto's 'Suicide Homes': A Precarious Intersection of Tradition and Environmental Risk
Chilean Mine Project Faces Supreme Court Challenge Amid Environmental Concerns
Supreme Court's Pivotal Railway Project Environmental Case
Inside America's Domestic News: From Environmental Battles to Executive Murders