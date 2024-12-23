Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tops Stubble Burning List, Triggers Environmental Alarm

The National Green Tribunal is addressing Madhya Pradesh's leading stubble burning cases in India, which exceeds Punjab's numbers. A rise in paddy cultivation is identified as a key factor. The Tribunal has sought responses from concerned authorities to address compliance with environmental norms efficiently.

Updated: 23-12-2024 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has turned its attention to the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) commission following Madhya Pradesh's alarming rate of stubble burning, now the highest in the nation.

An article triggered the tribunal's interest, revealing Madhya Pradesh's count of 11,382 instances in comparison to Punjab's 9,655. The rise in paddy cultivation over the past decade is identified as the primary catalyst for this uptick in environmentally detrimental practices.

Stubble burning remains notably rampant in the districts of Sheopur and Narmadapuram, with numerous farmers feeling forced to burn paddy due to lack of alternatives. Sustainable methods are, however, being reported in districts like Betul and Balaghat. The NGT's actions align with the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and involve the Commission for Air Quality Management and other official bodies to respond by February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

