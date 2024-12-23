Odisha Calls for Upgraded IMD Centre Amid Rising Calamities

The Odisha government has made a strong appeal to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for upgrading its office in Bhubaneswar to a regional meteorological centre. With the state frequently bearing the brunt of natural disasters like cyclones and floods, timely weather forecasting has become crucial for effective disaster management.

Currently, IMD operates six regional centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Kolkata, and Guwahati. State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted the importance of the IMD's timely updates, especially during recent cyclone 'Dana', to manage potential disasters efficiently.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo reiterated that the IMD's accurate predictions, including pinpointing cyclone landfalls, are vital in minimizing damage. He praised IMD scientists for their crucial role, while acknowledging Odisha's growing reputation as a global leader in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)