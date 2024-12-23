Left Menu

Odisha Calls for Upgraded IMD Centre Amid Rising Calamities

The Odisha government has requested the IMD to upgrade its Bhubaneswar office to a regional meteorological centre in response to the increasing frequency of natural disasters such as cyclones and floods. Officials stress the crucial role of timely weather forecasts in effective disaster management and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:16 IST
Odisha Calls for Upgraded IMD Centre Amid Rising Calamities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has made a strong appeal to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for upgrading its office in Bhubaneswar to a regional meteorological centre. With the state frequently bearing the brunt of natural disasters like cyclones and floods, timely weather forecasting has become crucial for effective disaster management.

Currently, IMD operates six regional centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Kolkata, and Guwahati. State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted the importance of the IMD's timely updates, especially during recent cyclone 'Dana', to manage potential disasters efficiently.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo reiterated that the IMD's accurate predictions, including pinpointing cyclone landfalls, are vital in minimizing damage. He praised IMD scientists for their crucial role, while acknowledging Odisha's growing reputation as a global leader in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024