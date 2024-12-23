Left Menu

Chilly Showers Drop Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab

Rainfall in Haryana and Punjab led to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, with Chandigarh experiencing temperatures six degrees below normal. However, minimum temperatures hovered around or slightly above normal in most places. Notably, Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded a low temperature of just 4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall across Haryana and Punjab caused maximum temperatures to plummet, as regions experienced a sharp cold wave.

Chandigarh noted a significant dip, with temperatures falling six degrees below normal to 13.7°C, while minimum readings remained slightly above average at 9.3°C.

Elsewhere in Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal faced similar cold conditions. In Punjab, cities like Patiala and Amritsar endured the chill. Gurdaspur reported a severe low of 4°C, highlighting the cold spell affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

