Chilly Showers Drop Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab

Rainfall across Haryana and Punjab caused maximum temperatures to plummet, as regions experienced a sharp cold wave.

Chandigarh noted a significant dip, with temperatures falling six degrees below normal to 13.7°C, while minimum readings remained slightly above average at 9.3°C.

Elsewhere in Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal faced similar cold conditions. In Punjab, cities like Patiala and Amritsar endured the chill. Gurdaspur reported a severe low of 4°C, highlighting the cold spell affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)