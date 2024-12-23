Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Expands Forest Conservation Efforts with Van Mitra Initiative

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:28 IST
In a major step towards forest conservation, Himachal Pradesh has successfully recruited 2,061 Van Mitras on a merit basis, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday. This initiative aims to bolster community involvement in protecting and developing forest regions.

The Van Mitra scheme incentivizes locals, dubbed 'friends of the forest,' to maintain and protect forest areas. This move is expected to streamline the forest department's operations and tackle the illicit felling of trees effectively. The government is also set to recruit 200 assistant forest guards as part of enhancing forest governance.

With the state's forest cover expanding by around 55 sq km since 2021, Sukhu lauded the department's efforts and emphasized the role of eco-tourism in generating local employment. A bid to further increase green cover, the Chief Minister urged officials to involve local groups in planting fruit-bearing and medicinal trees on barren hills.

