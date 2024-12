Victoria Braces for Extreme Fire Threat Amidst Heat Wave

Amidst soaring temperatures and erratic winds, communities in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, are preparing for potentially disastrous wildfires. Fire officials have warned rural areas to delay travel or evacuate as fires rage out of control.

Temperatures in Victoria are forecasted to reach 37 degrees Celsius, with shifting winds expected to exacerbate fire risks. The Grampians National Park has already seen extensive damage, with 55,000 hectares burned, though no homes have been lost yet. Authorities confirm many residential properties are at potential risk.

As firefighting efforts intensify, an emergency warning was issued for Mafeking. Residents are urged to seek immediate shelter. Additional manpower and resources, including water-bombing aircraft, have been deployed from other states to aid Victoria's crews.

(With inputs from agencies.)