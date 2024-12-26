Street Vendors Rally Against Eviction Ahead of Celebration

Street vendors in Bhubaneswar mounted a determined protest on Thursday against their purported eviction by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The action forms part of a broader beautification initiative in preparation for the approaching Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration, sparking fierce opposition among local vendors.

The protest saw the participation of thousands of street vendors who gathered outside the BMC's North Zone office at NALCO Square, effectively blocking a vital road corridor linking Jaydev Vihar with the Nandankanan Zoo. They accused the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority of evicting vendors from twelve key roads without offering appropriate rehabilitation measures.

Pratap Kumar Sahu, president of the Odisha Roadside Vendors' Association, voiced concerns that past events, like the Men's Hockey World Cup, also saw similar tactics. The association demanded an immediate suspension of the eviction drive and urged the government to designate specific areas as vending zones. The protest was briefly stalled following intervention by officials, with reassurances given regarding the relocation plan in light of the upcoming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)