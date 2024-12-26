Left Menu

Street Vendors Rally Against Eviction Ahead of Celebration

Street vendors in Bhubaneswar staged a protest against their eviction by the municipal corporation as part of a beautification drive for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. They demanded a halt to evictions and the allocation of new vending zones. A resolution was reached after the intervention by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:45 IST
Street Vendors Rally Against Eviction Ahead of Celebration
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Street vendors in Bhubaneswar mounted a determined protest on Thursday against their purported eviction by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The action forms part of a broader beautification initiative in preparation for the approaching Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration, sparking fierce opposition among local vendors.

The protest saw the participation of thousands of street vendors who gathered outside the BMC's North Zone office at NALCO Square, effectively blocking a vital road corridor linking Jaydev Vihar with the Nandankanan Zoo. They accused the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority of evicting vendors from twelve key roads without offering appropriate rehabilitation measures.

Pratap Kumar Sahu, president of the Odisha Roadside Vendors' Association, voiced concerns that past events, like the Men's Hockey World Cup, also saw similar tactics. The association demanded an immediate suspension of the eviction drive and urged the government to designate specific areas as vending zones. The protest was briefly stalled following intervention by officials, with reassurances given regarding the relocation plan in light of the upcoming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024