Tragic Fall from High-Rise Shakes Community

An 82-year-old woman tragically died after a fall from the 17th floor of her apartment in Bestech Park View Spa society, sector 47, according to police reports issued Thursday.

Identified as Taro Devi, the woman resided with her son, a consultant engineer, and his family. They were not home during the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:30 PM.

Police and emergency services responded swiftly, transporting Ms. Devi to a nearby hospital. Sadly, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities stated that her mental condition was not stable, leading them to classify the incident as an accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)