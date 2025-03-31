Supreme Court's National Task Force Takes Charge of Student Mental Health

The Supreme Court-established National Task Force (NTF) has commenced its operations, aiming to gather public opinion for its reports on mental health challenges within educational institutions nationwide. This initiative follows a landmark judgment led by Justice JB Pardiwala on March 24, reflecting on recurrent student suicide cases.

The court also instructed the Delhi Police to file an FIR based on complaints from families of two students who committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi in 2023. The NTF, chaired by the former SC judge, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, includes esteemed experts and ex-officio members from crucial government departments.

The NTF plans to delve into the underlying causes of student suicides, propose actionable strategies, and foster an inclusive approach to bolster student welfare. With a timeline set for interim and final reports, the Task Force will engage in public consultations, educational collaborations, and discussions with experts, students, and parents, striving for a supportive student environment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)