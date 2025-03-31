Left Menu

Supreme Court's National Task Force Takes Charge of Student Mental Health

A Supreme Court-formed National Task Force is set to tackle mental health issues in educational institutions across India, aiming to curb rising cases of student suicides. The NTF comprises experts and government officials, seeking public opinion to develop comprehensive recommendations for fostering student welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court-established National Task Force (NTF) has commenced its operations, aiming to gather public opinion for its reports on mental health challenges within educational institutions nationwide. This initiative follows a landmark judgment led by Justice JB Pardiwala on March 24, reflecting on recurrent student suicide cases.

The court also instructed the Delhi Police to file an FIR based on complaints from families of two students who committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi in 2023. The NTF, chaired by the former SC judge, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, includes esteemed experts and ex-officio members from crucial government departments.

The NTF plans to delve into the underlying causes of student suicides, propose actionable strategies, and foster an inclusive approach to bolster student welfare. With a timeline set for interim and final reports, the Task Force will engage in public consultations, educational collaborations, and discussions with experts, students, and parents, striving for a supportive student environment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

