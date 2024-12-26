Sulphur Tank Explosion Claims Lives at Maharashtra Sugar Factory
A sulphur tank explosion at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district resulted in two fatalities and one injury. The incident occurred at 4 PM on Thursday, and the deceased were identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe. Authorities are investigating the accidental deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Thursday, a sulphur tank exploded at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district, leading to two fatalities and injuring one person.
The explosion occurred at 4 PM in Partur, located about 390 kilometers away, with the deceased identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh, 56, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe, 42.
While the injured individual remains hospitalized, authorities have registered a case of accidental death as they open an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sulphur
- tank
- explosion
- Jalna
- accident
- Partur
- sugar
- factory
- Maharashtra
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
Departure of Senior Lawyer Adds Twist to R G Kar Medical College Case
Gadkari's Road Safety Challenge: Aiming to Halve Accidents
Grim Toll: Road Accidents Claim Lives of Young Indians
Tragic School Accident in North Kerala: Truck Claims Lives