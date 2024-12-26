Sulphur Tank Explosion Claims Lives at Maharashtra Sugar Factory

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a sulphur tank exploded at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district, leading to two fatalities and injuring one person.

The explosion occurred at 4 PM in Partur, located about 390 kilometers away, with the deceased identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh, 56, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe, 42.

While the injured individual remains hospitalized, authorities have registered a case of accidental death as they open an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)