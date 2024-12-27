Tragic Explosion at Jalna Sugar Factory
A sulphur tank explosion at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured one. The deceased were identified as local residents. An investigation is underway by the Partur police, who have registered the incident as an accidental death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Jalna district, Maharashtra, as a sulphur tank explosion claimed two lives and left one person injured.
The explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon while work was ongoing at the sugar factory situated in Partur, roughly 390 kilometers from the district center.
The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh, aged 56, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe, aged 42, both residents of nearby areas. Partur police have launched a probe into the incident, having registered a case of accidental death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Dispute: Mother Allegedly Kills Son Over Health Issues in Maharashtra
Maharashtra in Chaos: Delayed Cabinet Formation Fuels Unrest
Departure of Senior Lawyer Adds Twist to R G Kar Medical College Case
Fadnavis Clarifies Cabinet Formation Amid Maharashtra Speculation
Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Priorities Following Parbhani Violence