Tragic Explosion at Jalna Sugar Factory

A tragic incident unfolded at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Jalna district, Maharashtra, as a sulphur tank explosion claimed two lives and left one person injured.

The explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon while work was ongoing at the sugar factory situated in Partur, roughly 390 kilometers from the district center.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh, aged 56, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe, aged 42, both residents of nearby areas. Partur police have launched a probe into the incident, having registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)