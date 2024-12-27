Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Jalna Sugar Factory

A sulphur tank explosion at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured one. The deceased were identified as local residents. An investigation is underway by the Partur police, who have registered the incident as an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:46 IST
Tragic Explosion at Jalna Sugar Factory
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Jalna district, Maharashtra, as a sulphur tank explosion claimed two lives and left one person injured.

The explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon while work was ongoing at the sugar factory situated in Partur, roughly 390 kilometers from the district center.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh, aged 56, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe, aged 42, both residents of nearby areas. Partur police have launched a probe into the incident, having registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024