Skywatchers Alert: Exploring Eclipses of 2025
In 2025, sky enthusiasts will witness two solar and two lunar eclipses. However, only one, a full lunar eclipse in September, will be visible in India. This year, celestial events will showcase their grandeur globally, covering regions from America to New Zealand.
In an astronomical delight for sky enthusiasts, 2025 is set to feature a series of spectacular space phenomena, including two solar and two lunar eclipses. However, as per an announcement from Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, only one of these celestial events will be visible in India.
Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the observatory, elaborated on the year's celestial schedule, which kicks off with a total lunar eclipse on March 14. Unfortunately, this spectacle will occur during the daytime in India, making it invisible to local observers. Key regions with a front-row view include America, Western Europe, and parts of Africa.
While India won't get another chance to witness an eclipse until fall, the full lunar eclipse between September 7 and 8 promises to captivate astronomers and enthusiasts across Asia, Antartica, and the Indian Ocean region.
