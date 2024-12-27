Left Menu

Kashmir Embraces First Snowfall of the Season Amid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season, affecting several areas including Srinagar and Gulmarg. A western disturbance caused light snowfall, leading to transportation difficulties and a drop in temperatures. The region is currently in 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest winter period, influencing weather conditions significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir is experiencing its first snowfall of the season, blanketing various parts of the valley on Friday, according to officials. The significant weather event came as a western disturbance impacted Jammu and Kashmir, bringing light snowfall to key tourist locations and districts in the region.

The snowfall was recorded in prominent areas including the ski resort of Gulmarg, along with other tourist sites such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam. The snow also impacted the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road, which were temporarily closed.

Despite a slight rise in nighttime temperatures, the intense cold has left many areas like Srinagar and Gulmarg dealing with sub-zero conditions. As Kashmir undergoes 'Chillai-Kalan,' the coldest part of winter, weather patterns are expected to remain harsh, inviting more snowfall through early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

