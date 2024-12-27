Kashmir Embraces First Snowfall of the Season Amid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Kashmir is experiencing its first snowfall of the season, blanketing various parts of the valley on Friday, according to officials. The significant weather event came as a western disturbance impacted Jammu and Kashmir, bringing light snowfall to key tourist locations and districts in the region.

The snowfall was recorded in prominent areas including the ski resort of Gulmarg, along with other tourist sites such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam. The snow also impacted the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road, which were temporarily closed.

Despite a slight rise in nighttime temperatures, the intense cold has left many areas like Srinagar and Gulmarg dealing with sub-zero conditions. As Kashmir undergoes 'Chillai-Kalan,' the coldest part of winter, weather patterns are expected to remain harsh, inviting more snowfall through early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)