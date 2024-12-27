Jammu's New Water Theme Park: A Splash of Excitement

The Jammu Development Authority is setting up a water theme park on 11 acres of land along the Tawi River in Jammu city. Officials have revealed that the park is designed to become a significant addition to the region's tourist attractions, complementing the existing leisure facilities.

In a meeting led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, strategies were discussed for the establishment of the water theme park at Sidhra. Dulloo suggested using the land as the Jammu Development Authority's equity in the project, ensuring a steady income stream. The authority was also directed to seek Expressions of Interest for developing the park through a Public-Private Partnership model.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, updated the meeting on the chosen site near Sidhra Golf Course. The valued parcel of land is already designated for recreational use, and efforts are underway to finalize the project's initiation with relevant approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)