Scrap Centre Tragedy: Fatal Explosion in Pune

A fatal explosion rocked a scrap centre in Pune's BT Kawade road area on Friday, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to officials.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. when workers were dismantling a refrigerator compressor. Mundhwa police station inspector Nilkanth Jagtap stated that leftover gas in the compressor led to the explosion. Conversely, a fire brigade official mentioned the blast occurred while breaking an empty cylinder.

Police have identified the deceased as Mahmood Shaikh, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the tragic event. The injured are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)