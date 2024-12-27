Scrap Centre Tragedy: Fatal Explosion in Pune
A tragic explosion at a scrap centre in Pune resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to three others. The incident occurred while dismantling a refrigerator compressor, though conflicting reports suggest it involved an empty cylinder. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.
A fatal explosion rocked a scrap centre in Pune's BT Kawade road area on Friday, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to officials.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. when workers were dismantling a refrigerator compressor. Mundhwa police station inspector Nilkanth Jagtap stated that leftover gas in the compressor led to the explosion. Conversely, a fire brigade official mentioned the blast occurred while breaking an empty cylinder.
Police have identified the deceased as Mahmood Shaikh, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the tragic event. The injured are receiving medical treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
