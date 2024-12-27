Left Menu

Mild Quake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir

Updated: 27-12-2024 22:13 IST
A magnitude 4 earthquake rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, authorities confirmed. The tremor, which occurred at 9:06 PM, had its epicenter in the Baramulla district at a depth of 10 kilometers. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or casualties stemming from the earthquake.

Local officials have been monitoring the situation closely. The seismic activity was felt across the surrounding areas, prompting brief concern among residents.

Despite the tremors, life is returning to normal as residents are reassured by the lack of reported damage. Authorities continue to stay vigilant as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

