Blaze Devours Mumbai Scrap Yard: A Level 3 Fire Incident

A substantial fire erupted in a scrapyard and plastic storage facility in Kurla, Mumbai, during the early hours of Saturday, according to Fire Brigade officials.

No casualties were reported from the fire, identified as a 'level 3' incident, which concentrated on scrap and plastic materials in the Wajid Ali Compound at Sakinaka.

The fire started around 6 AM, impacting a ground floor area of 1,000 x 500 square feet and partially affecting a one-storey structure. Firefighters, utilizing 11 engines and nine jet tanks, were quickly dispatched to the scene alongside aerial platforms and other resources to contain the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)