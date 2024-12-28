Blaze Devours Mumbai Scrap Yard: A Level 3 Fire Incident
A significant fire ignited in a scrapyard in Kurla, Mumbai, on a Saturday morning, affecting a 1,000 x 500 square feet area. Categorized as a 'level 3' fire, no injuries were reported. Fire Brigade deployed multiple resources, including 11 engines and aerial platforms, to control the blaze.
A substantial fire erupted in a scrapyard and plastic storage facility in Kurla, Mumbai, during the early hours of Saturday, according to Fire Brigade officials.
No casualties were reported from the fire, identified as a 'level 3' incident, which concentrated on scrap and plastic materials in the Wajid Ali Compound at Sakinaka.
The fire started around 6 AM, impacting a ground floor area of 1,000 x 500 square feet and partially affecting a one-storey structure. Firefighters, utilizing 11 engines and nine jet tanks, were quickly dispatched to the scene alongside aerial platforms and other resources to contain the fire.
