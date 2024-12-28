Delhi's Weather Update: From Overcast Skies to Moderate Air Quality
Delhi experienced an overcast sky with light rain forecasted by the weather department. The minimum temperature was 12.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected at 16 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 42.1 mm of rain. Air quality improved to a 'moderate' AQI of 152.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Delhi awoke to a cloud-covered sky on Saturday, as the weather department forecasted light rain and issued a yellow alert for the day.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's minimum temperature was 12.7 degrees Celsius, notably six notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 16 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 42.1 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours up until 8:30 am on Saturday.
In a bright spot, Delhi's air quality saw improvement, moving to a 'moderate' category with an AQI of 152, as reported by Central Pollution Control Board data. At 8:30 am Saturday, humidity was recorded at a full 100 percent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
