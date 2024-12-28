Bengaluru Rings in 2025: Comprehensive Security Measures for New Year Bash

With the new year approaching, Bengaluru is gearing up for its annual celebrations. The city police have ramped up security, deploying officers in high-traffic areas to ensure public safety and ease of movement. This comes as part of efforts to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive period.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda addressed the media, highlighting that similar measures are being implemented compared to previous years. Strategic points like MG Road and Brigade Road will see heightened police presence, with additional efforts being coordinated with civic services like the BBMP and Metro for improved infrastructure and transportation.

As pedestrians and motorists are expected to flock major hubs in the city, one-way pedestrian systems have been introduced to avoid overcrowding. The traffic police have issued specific route advisories, prohibiting vehicle movement on key roads past certain hours. Furthermore, a zero-tolerance policy against drinking and driving has been established to maintain order and prevent accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)