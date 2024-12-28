Left Menu

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protesters in Katra are on a hunger strike opposing a ropeway project in Trikuta Hills. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce supports the cause, suggesting talks with the administration. The shutdown affects local businesses, and protesters demand the release of detained individuals, urging the government to reconsider the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:24 IST
In the Trikuta hills, the proposed ropeway project has sparked intense protests, entering its fourth day. Demonstrators are on a hunger strike demanding the release of those detained. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce is backing the protest, urging officials to address the issue through dialogue.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti announced a shutdown of commercial activities, which has significantly affected the area's economy. Even as pilgrims continue to visit the cave shrine, local businesses remain closed, disrupting daily life in one of India's busiest pilgrimage towns.

JCCI President Arun Gupta emphasized the need for development projects to support local communities. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and protest leaders agree that the ropeway project could impact 40,000 livelihoods. The ongoing standoff necessitates urgent dialogue to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

