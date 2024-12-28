Left Menu

HYDRAA Reclaims Urban Lands and Lakes: A New Dawn for Hyderabad's Water Bodies

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed 200 acres of land including parks and lakes while combating misconceptions regarding its role. It plans to demarcate water body boundaries using technology and launch initiatives for lake rejuvenation amidst political criticisms.

Updated: 28-12-2024 22:24 IST
The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has made significant strides by reclaiming 200 acres of land, encompassing eight parks, 12 lakes, and four government parcels, as announced by Commissioner A V Ranganath on Saturday.

HYDRAA has raised public awareness about Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies, crucial areas where construction is prohibited, Commissioner Ranganath informed the press. A dedicated HYDRAA police station is on the horizon, and the agency plans to start marking FTL zones in the upcoming year after pinpointing 1,025 water bodies.

Commissioner Ranganath revealed that geofencing technology will be employed for park and government land protection by 2025. Additionally, HYDRAA aims to rejuvenate lakes and may launch an FM channel for weather updates, even as it faces political backlash over alleged impacts on residential housing and the real estate sector.

