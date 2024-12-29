Tragic Elephant Encounter Claims Life in Idukki
A 22-year-old man, Amar Ilahi, lost his life after an elephant attack in Idukki, Kerala. Residents gathered after Ilahi's friend raised the alarm. Despite rushing to the hospital, Ilahi was declared dead. The incident has sparked protests amid rising elephant encounters in the region.
A 22-year-old man has died following a tragic elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki district, according to local police reports. The victim, identified as Amar Ilahi from Mullaringadu, was retrieving his cow when the incident occurred.
His friend Mansoor, who was accompanying him, managed to escape with minor injuries and alerted nearby residents. Despite being rushed to a medical facility, Ilahi was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The area has experienced frequent elephant encounters, resulting in protests from residents. Authorities report that the situation is currently under control.
