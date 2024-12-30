Left Menu

Mumbai's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures Required

Mumbai witnessed a significant decline in air quality with areas like Byculla and Worli recording high AQI levels due to pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5. Civic authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures and stressed the need for immediate pollution control to improve air quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai faced alarming air quality levels on Monday, prompting civic authorities to advocate for stringent pollution controls and caution residents.

The air quality index in regions like Byculla reached poor levels at 170, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded a moderate AQI of 117, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Particulate matter, including PM10 and PM2.5, primarily influenced these figures, with areas such as Worli and Malad also showing concerning numbers. Authorities have urged residents, particularly those with respiratory issues, to stay cautious and emphasized the urgency of pollution control efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

