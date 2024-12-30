Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Cold Wave Intensifies Amid Chillai-Kalan
Cold wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir's Gulmarg and Pahalgam with temperatures dropping significantly below freezing point during the 'Chillai-Kalan' period. While the rest of the Valley enjoys some relief from the harsh winter, these tourist towns report severe cold, impacting both residents and tourists alike.
- Country:
- India
Cold wave conditions have tightened their grip on Kashmir, particularly affecting Gulmarg and Pahalgam, where temperatures have plummeted several degrees below freezing, officials reported on Monday. While much of the Valley briefly escaped the relentless winter, these popular tourist spots have not been as fortunate.
The meteorological department recorded a night temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, intensifying by 2 degrees from the previous night. Meanwhile, in Pahalgam, the temperature fell to minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, dropping from minus 8.5 degrees Celsius reported earlier, the weather office detailed.
Across Srinagar, the night saw temperatures slipping to minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than usual for this season. Qazigund experienced a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Konibal in Parampore reached minus 1.4 degrees, while north Kashmir's Kupwara was the sole location recording above-freezing temperatures at 0.1 degrees Celsius. Notably, the Valley is currently enduring 'Chillai-Kalan,' a severe 40-day winter phase starting December 21, synonymous with the highest chances of snowfall and drastic temperature declines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- cold wave
- Gulmarg
- Pahalgam
- Chillai-Kalan
- temperature
- Srinagar
- tourism
- weather
- snowfall
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Faces Cold Wave: Fatehpur Records Sub-Zero Temperature
Severe Cold Wave Strikes Northern Odisha as India Braces for Chilling Temperatures
Frigid Temperatures Grip Punjab and Haryana
Maharashtra Faces Cold Snap: IMD Predicts Further Temperature Drop
Chill in Jharkhand: Temperatures Below 10°C with Rising Hope