Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Cold Wave Intensifies Amid Chillai-Kalan

Cold wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir's Gulmarg and Pahalgam with temperatures dropping significantly below freezing point during the 'Chillai-Kalan' period. While the rest of the Valley enjoys some relief from the harsh winter, these tourist towns report severe cold, impacting both residents and tourists alike.

Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

Cold wave conditions have tightened their grip on Kashmir, particularly affecting Gulmarg and Pahalgam, where temperatures have plummeted several degrees below freezing, officials reported on Monday. While much of the Valley briefly escaped the relentless winter, these popular tourist spots have not been as fortunate.

The meteorological department recorded a night temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, intensifying by 2 degrees from the previous night. Meanwhile, in Pahalgam, the temperature fell to minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, dropping from minus 8.5 degrees Celsius reported earlier, the weather office detailed.

Across Srinagar, the night saw temperatures slipping to minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than usual for this season. Qazigund experienced a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Konibal in Parampore reached minus 1.4 degrees, while north Kashmir's Kupwara was the sole location recording above-freezing temperatures at 0.1 degrees Celsius. Notably, the Valley is currently enduring 'Chillai-Kalan,' a severe 40-day winter phase starting December 21, synonymous with the highest chances of snowfall and drastic temperature declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

