Bihar Chills: Mercury Dips to New Low

The mercury dipped sharply in Bihar on Thursday, with Dehri and Banka registering a frigid 4.4 degrees Celsius each, according to the India Meteorological Department. This marks the lowest temperature recorded in the region, with the chill expected to linger over the next few days.

Several cities, including state capital Patna, are predicted to experience minimum temperatures between 6-11 degrees Celsius, putting residents on alert for continued cold spells. The freezing conditions have also resulted in significant fog, leading to low visibility across multiple areas, as reported by the Met Department.

Consequently, the district administration in Patna has mandated adjustments to the school schedule. Until January 6, all academic institutions, inclusive of pre-schools and coaching centers, will operate from 9 am to 4 pm. This measure aims to protect students from the harsh weather conditions.

