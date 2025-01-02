Assam's Elephant Population Sees Promising Growth
Assam has witnessed an increase in its elephant population, rising from 5,719 to 5,828 over seven years. The recent estimation highlights the contribution of adult females, which make up 36% of the population, and acknowledges extensive efforts made by the state's forest department.
In Assam, the elephant population has shown positive growth according to the latest estimates, increasing from 5,719 to 5,828 in the past seven years, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Elephant Population Estimation conducted by the forest department in 2024 revealed that adult females constitute 36% of the total. The results were met with enthusiasm, especially among conservationists and animal lovers.
This comprehensive survey, executed across 1,536 survey blocks and 43 forest divisions, utilized a manpower of 5,743 and incorporated drone technology, underscoring the state's commitment to elephant conservation.
