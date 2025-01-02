Assam's Elephant Population Sees Promising Growth

In Assam, the elephant population has shown positive growth according to the latest estimates, increasing from 5,719 to 5,828 in the past seven years, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Elephant Population Estimation conducted by the forest department in 2024 revealed that adult females constitute 36% of the total. The results were met with enthusiasm, especially among conservationists and animal lovers.

This comprehensive survey, executed across 1,536 survey blocks and 43 forest divisions, utilized a manpower of 5,743 and incorporated drone technology, underscoring the state's commitment to elephant conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)