Ethiopia's Seismic Shock: A Double Earthquake Impact
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Ethiopia, with its epicenter located 88 miles east of Addis Ababa. This follows a 5.5 magnitude quake and over 30 smaller tremors in the past week, causing significant concern for the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 07:23 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has struck Ethiopia, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences on Saturday.
The epicenter was located 88 miles east of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. A similar 5.5 magnitude quake hit the same area on Friday, alongside more than 30 smaller tremors throughout the past week.
This series of events has heightened regional anxiety and raised concerns about potential impacts on the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
