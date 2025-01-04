Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Fallen Branch Claims Young Life

A 15-year-old girl named Tejaswini tragically died when a tree branch fell on her while she was returning home from school. The incident occurred within the V V Puram area, leading to an ongoing investigation by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl, known as Tejaswini, lost her life in a tragic accident when a falling tree branch struck her.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the V V Puram police, as she was making her way home after school. The calamity resulted in an immediate fatality.

Authorities have registered a case to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, as confirmed by police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

