Tragic Incident: Fallen Branch Claims Young Life

A 15-year-old girl, known as Tejaswini, lost her life in a tragic accident when a falling tree branch struck her.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the V V Puram police, as she was making her way home after school. The calamity resulted in an immediate fatality.

Authorities have registered a case to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, as confirmed by police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)