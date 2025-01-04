Tragic Incident: Fallen Branch Claims Young Life
A 15-year-old girl named Tejaswini tragically died when a tree branch fell on her while she was returning home from school. The incident occurred within the V V Puram area, leading to an ongoing investigation by the police.
A 15-year-old girl, known as Tejaswini, lost her life in a tragic accident when a falling tree branch struck her.
The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the V V Puram police, as she was making her way home after school. The calamity resulted in an immediate fatality.
Authorities have registered a case to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, as confirmed by police officials.
