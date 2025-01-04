Left Menu

Blaze in Bandra: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out in Bandra's Dyaneshwar Nagar slum, destroying 20 hutments. Firefighters swiftly responded with four engines and water tankers, managing to control and extinguish the Level-1 fire in an hour. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in this afternoon incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:44 IST
Blaze in Bandra: Quick Response Saves Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the Bandra East slum area of Dyaneshwar Nagar on Saturday afternoon, causing significant damage to approximately 20 hutments, an official reported. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze, which started around 3 pm, prompted a rapid response from emergency services. Four fire engines, accompanied by water tankers and local police, rushed to the scene to combat the flames. The fire was classified as Level-1, indicating a minor situation, but swift action was essential to prevent escalation.

Firefighters successfully confined the fire to a 100 ft by 150 ft area, managing to extinguish it within an hour. The quick response and efficient teamwork of the firefighting units helped avert any casualties, ensuring the safety of the residents in the densely populated slum area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025