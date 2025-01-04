Blaze in Bandra: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out in the Bandra East slum area of Dyaneshwar Nagar on Saturday afternoon, causing significant damage to approximately 20 hutments, an official reported. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze, which started around 3 pm, prompted a rapid response from emergency services. Four fire engines, accompanied by water tankers and local police, rushed to the scene to combat the flames. The fire was classified as Level-1, indicating a minor situation, but swift action was essential to prevent escalation.

Firefighters successfully confined the fire to a 100 ft by 150 ft area, managing to extinguish it within an hour. The quick response and efficient teamwork of the firefighting units helped avert any casualties, ensuring the safety of the residents in the densely populated slum area.

(With inputs from agencies.)