Revamping Roadways: Dhalli-Narkanda to Boost Tourism

The government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced plans to expand the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway. Sukhu emphasized that this development will significantly enhance tourism in the area and greatly benefit local farmers and horticulturists.

In his address at the inauguration of a new Public Works Department rest house in Fagu, built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore, Sukhu also unveiled plans to develop Fagu as a prime tourist destination with a further Rs 25 lakh allocated for the Fagu-Sarion road.

Criticizing the previous BJP government's handling of state resources, Sukhu highlighted his government's swift achievement of generating Rs 600 crore from liquor auctions within one year, a feat the previous government took five years to accomplish. Sukhu reiterated his commitment to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant through policy reforms and the initiative 'Vyavstha Parivartan.'

