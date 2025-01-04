Revamping Roadways: Dhalli-Narkanda to Boost Tourism
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces plans to convert the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway, aiming to boost tourism and benefit local farmers. Highlighting achievements, he criticizes the previous administration's resource management and commits to self-reliant policies for Himachal Pradesh.
The government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced plans to expand the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway. Sukhu emphasized that this development will significantly enhance tourism in the area and greatly benefit local farmers and horticulturists.
In his address at the inauguration of a new Public Works Department rest house in Fagu, built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore, Sukhu also unveiled plans to develop Fagu as a prime tourist destination with a further Rs 25 lakh allocated for the Fagu-Sarion road.
Criticizing the previous BJP government's handling of state resources, Sukhu highlighted his government's swift achievement of generating Rs 600 crore from liquor auctions within one year, a feat the previous government took five years to accomplish. Sukhu reiterated his commitment to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant through policy reforms and the initiative 'Vyavstha Parivartan.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
