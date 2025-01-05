Left Menu

Tragedy in the Jungle: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Shahdol

A 48-year-old man, Jamuna Baiga, was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district while collecting firewood. His remains were discovered on Sunday after a search. The presence of tiger pugmarks was confirmed, and villagers had been warned of tiger activity in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, as a 48-year-old man was killed by a tiger, according to official reports on Sunday.

Jamuna Baiga, who went to gather firewood on a Saturday morning, failed to return, prompting his relatives to alert the police and forest departments. His remains were discovered the following day near the Pachgaon-Birhulia road, said Forest Range Officer RN Vishwakarma.

Tiger pugmarks were detected in the vicinity, with prior warnings issued to locals about tiger movements. Despite these alerts, tragedy struck in the Birhulia forest, some 16 kilometers from the district headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

