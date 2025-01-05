Tragedy in the Jungle: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Shahdol

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, as a 48-year-old man was killed by a tiger, according to official reports on Sunday.

Jamuna Baiga, who went to gather firewood on a Saturday morning, failed to return, prompting his relatives to alert the police and forest departments. His remains were discovered the following day near the Pachgaon-Birhulia road, said Forest Range Officer RN Vishwakarma.

Tiger pugmarks were detected in the vicinity, with prior warnings issued to locals about tiger movements. Despite these alerts, tragedy struck in the Birhulia forest, some 16 kilometers from the district headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)