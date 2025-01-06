Avian Influenza Strikes Big Cats: Nagpur Zoo Alerted

An outbreak of avian influenza has claimed the lives of three tigers and a leopard at the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, raising alarms at zoos across the nation.

The deaths, which occurred late last month, have led the Central government to issue a preventive advisory, stressing the need for zoos to employ comprehensive precautionary measures to prevent further infections.

Gorewada project divisional manager, Shatanik Bhagwat, reported that the animals were brought from Chandrapur amidst man-animal conflict. Samples sent to Bhopal confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus. Disinfection processes are now in full swing, adhering to government protocols.

