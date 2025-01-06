Left Menu

Avian Influenza Strikes Big Cats: Nagpur Zoo Alerted

Three tigers and a leopard succumbed to avian influenza at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre, prompting a nationwide alert for zoos. The animals, previously relocated due to man-animal conflicts, showed symptoms in December. Tests confirmed H5N1 virus, and disinfection measures are currently underway, following government guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:54 IST
Avian Influenza Strikes Big Cats: Nagpur Zoo Alerted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An outbreak of avian influenza has claimed the lives of three tigers and a leopard at the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, raising alarms at zoos across the nation.

The deaths, which occurred late last month, have led the Central government to issue a preventive advisory, stressing the need for zoos to employ comprehensive precautionary measures to prevent further infections.

Gorewada project divisional manager, Shatanik Bhagwat, reported that the animals were brought from Chandrapur amidst man-animal conflict. Samples sent to Bhopal confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus. Disinfection processes are now in full swing, adhering to government protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025