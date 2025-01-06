ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Experiment: A Leap Towards In-Space Docking Technology
ISRO has postponed the SpaDeX docking experiment from January 7 to January 9 to conduct further ground simulations. The mission, involving satellites SDX01 and SDX02 launched on December 30, aims to establish India as the fourth country with space docking technology. It supports major projects like the Indian Moon mission.
ISRO announced Monday the rescheduling of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), initially set for January 7 and now moved to January 9. Additional validation through ground simulations prompted this decision.
The Bengaluru-based space agency shared on social media that the docking process encountered an abort scenario that needs further examination. Achieving this mission would position India as the fourth nation globally to master space docking technology.
The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30 utilizing the PSLV C60 rocket, aims to demonstrate cost-effective in-space docking with the help of two small satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, loaded with 24 payloads. This technology is vital for India's future space endeavors, such as lunar exploration and maintaining the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.
