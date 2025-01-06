Left Menu

Tourists Banned After Tigress Obstruction Incident in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra forest department suspended four drivers and guides for obstructing a tigress and her cubs in Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary. Fines were imposed and bans issued on New Year's Eve. Measures are being put in place to prevent future incidents, including increased patrols and workshops for guides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:59 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra forest department took strict action against a group of gypsy SUV drivers and nature guides after a disturbing incident in the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary. On New Year's Eve, multiple safari vehicles blocked the path of a tigress, designated F2, and her five cubs, causing distress to the animals.

Following the incident, authorities suspended four drivers and guides for a period of three months. Additionally, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the drivers while guides were fined Rs 1,000 each. Legal proceedings have been initiated under pertinent sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

To prevent such occurrences in the future, a committee led by the Deputy Director of Bor Tiger Reserve will suggest preventive measures. As part of the strategy, increased patrolling will be carried out, alongside special meetings and workshops aimed at educating nature guides and drivers about ecotourism ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

