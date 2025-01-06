Rescue Efforts Underway for Trapped Miners in Assam's Remote Coal Mine

Several miners are feared trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's remote Dima Hasao district. The situation has prompted the state's authorities to request the army's assistance in ongoing rescue operations, officials confirmed on Monday.

As rescue efforts continued Monday evening, Assam's Director General of Police GP Singh indicated that initial reports suggested the number of trapped miners could be in single digits. The State Disaster Response Force has been actively deployed to the site. Local media suggested flooding as the cause of the entrapment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on platform X that additional resources, including the National Disaster Response Force, were en route to assist. The remote and difficult-to-reach location of the coal mine highlights the challenges faced in the rescue operation, reminiscent of past incidents in the region.

