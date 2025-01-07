Left Menu

Empowering Goa: Swayampurna's Self-Reliance Transformation

The Swayampurna Goa programme, a state-led initiative, has benefitted over 3.14 lakh people by promoting self-reliance in Goa's villages and cities. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reviewed its progress and highlighted initiatives such as 'Vision for All' for students' eye health. The programme focuses on empowering rural communities through skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:58 IST
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Swayampurna Goa initiative has reached over three lakh individuals, fostering self-reliance in the state's villages and cities, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant highlighted the programmes such as 'Vision for All', which has benefited over two lakh students, ensuring eye screenings for classes 1-10. He praised the efforts of the Swayampurna Mitras and taluka nodal officers.

The CM emphasized the importance of involving rural development departments in empowering village economies and urged intensified efforts in awareness campaigns to ensure complete government scheme coverage by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

