Himalayan Earthquake: Tremors Shake Region, Casualties Reported

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the northern foothills of the Himalayas near Tibet's sacred city Tingri on Tuesday, leaving at least 53 dead, Chinese authorities reported. The tremor was felt in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and India, shaking structures in its wake.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Tingri, a key gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 10 km, according to China's Earthquake Networks Centre. The United States Geological Service, however, recorded the quake's magnitude as 7.1. The quake's reach extended to the distant regions of southwestern China, Nepal, and northern India, where earthquakes often occur due to the tectonic collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.

Despite not being peak season for climbers, reports indicate that the earthquake was felt up to Mount Everest's base camp. Alongside relentless aftershocks, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged comprehensive search and rescue operations to reduce casualties and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected populace. Local authorities continue to assess damage and dispatch aid to remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)