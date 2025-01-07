Putin's Condolence to Xi After Tibet Earthquake

In response to a catastrophic earthquake in Tibet, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to China's Xi Jinping, reports confirmed on Tuesday.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas, near a revered Tibetan city, leading to at least 95 casualties according to Chinese sources.

The seismic event was powerful enough to shake structures in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and India, showcasing its far-reaching impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)