Putin's Condolence to Xi After Tibet Earthquake
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet that resulted in at least 95 fatalities. The quake affected the northern Himalayas and was felt in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and India, causing significant tremors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST
In response to a catastrophic earthquake in Tibet, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to China's Xi Jinping, reports confirmed on Tuesday.
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas, near a revered Tibetan city, leading to at least 95 casualties according to Chinese sources.
The seismic event was powerful enough to shake structures in neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and India, showcasing its far-reaching impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
