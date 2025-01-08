Inferno in the Hills: Los Angeles Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations

In a dramatic turn of events, Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades area was engulfed by a rapidly spreading wildfire on Tuesday, compelling 30,000 residents to evacuate. The devastating blaze destroyed homes and brought traffic to a standstill as authorities scrambled to manage the chaos under a looming cloud of smoke.

The fire, consuming over 2,921 acres, was exacerbated by intense winds and dry conditions. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley noted no injuries reported, but 10,000 homes were threatened as firefighters conducted aerial water drops to subdue the flames. Meanwhile, the Getty Villa's art collection narrowly escaped damage thanks to extensive preventive measures.

As Californians faced dangerous fire conditions, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, deploying resources across Southern California to brace for further disasters. The Santa Ana winds also disrupted President Joe Biden's travel plans as locals, including Hollywood stars, urged swift evacuations, prioritizing safety over possessions.

