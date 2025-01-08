Left Menu

Tragedy in Assam: Illegal Mine Claims Lives

In Assam, India, an illegal coal mine flood resulted in the recovery of one miner's body, as eight others remain trapped. The 300-foot-deep mine flooded after striking a water source. Despite challenges, rescue operations with expert divers and the Army's help continue, highlighting the risks of illegal mining.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:11 IST
Tragedy in Assam: Illegal Mine Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Assam's remote district, rescue operations are underway after an illegal coal mine flooded, trapping nine miners underground.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of one miner's body and continue efforts to find others, with the state deploying divers and helicopters to aid the operation.

The mine's depth and illegal status pose significant challenges, harking back to past mining disasters in the region, underscoring the dangers of illicit extraction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

