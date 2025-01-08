Tragedy in Assam: Illegal Mine Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in Assam's remote district, rescue operations are underway after an illegal coal mine flooded, trapping nine miners underground.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of one miner's body and continue efforts to find others, with the state deploying divers and helicopters to aid the operation.

The mine's depth and illegal status pose significant challenges, harking back to past mining disasters in the region, underscoring the dangers of illicit extraction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)