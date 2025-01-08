Tremors of the Himalayas: Survival Amidst Chaos in Tibet and Nepal

As rescuers race against time in freezing conditions, Tibet and Nepal grapple with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake. Numerous aftershocks challenge these efforts across the affected regions.

In Tibet's Dingri County, the earthquake caused significant casualties and destruction. Subsequent tremors extended into Nepal, impacting remote areas, further complicating rescue missions.

Despite daunting geographical and weather challenges, local and state emergency services in China swiftly organized relief operations, restoring essential services in record time. The global response maintains a cautious eye on the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)