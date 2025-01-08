Vishwamitri's Crocodile Conundrum: Desilting Deliberations

The forthcoming desilting of the Vishwamitri river, set to commence later this month, may lead to a temporary displacement of crocodiles from their natural habitat, according to officials on Wednesday.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has put forth a proposal to relocate the reptiles to the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for authorization.

Triggered by last year's floods, the initiative is aimed at enhancing the river's carrying capacity and reducing future flooding risks through desilting, which involves both deepening and widening the riverbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)