Vishwamitri's Crocodile Conundrum: Desilting Deliberations
The desilting of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara could temporarily displace crocodiles from their habitat. A proposal to shift them awaits approval. Desilting aims to prevent floods by increasing the river's capacity. Temporary relocation depends on the desilting process's impact on crocodile movement.
The forthcoming desilting of the Vishwamitri river, set to commence later this month, may lead to a temporary displacement of crocodiles from their natural habitat, according to officials on Wednesday.
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has put forth a proposal to relocate the reptiles to the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for authorization.
Triggered by last year's floods, the initiative is aimed at enhancing the river's carrying capacity and reducing future flooding risks through desilting, which involves both deepening and widening the riverbed.
